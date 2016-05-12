12-6-16, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum--"We Are Not Alone"

Submitted by jkori on Mon, 12/05/2016 - 3:08pm

Bill Murphy, Board Member of the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies and a former State Director for Michigan MUFON, will join host David Twichell and discuss cornerstone UFO cases like the 1953 Kinchloe AFB UFO case at Kinross in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where the plane and pilot that were scrambled to intercept the bogey disappeared and have never been found to this day. Remember this show will be archived on this website as a podcast immediately after broadcast, for listening anytime: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).