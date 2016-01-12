12-1-16, 4-7 P.M: "Live From Studio J" Bogart Live, Stirling Interview, Eugene Strobe.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Wed, 11/30/2016 - 4:00pm

Host Scott Boatright. Listen to the the new Live from Studio J show (formerly Motor Live Drive @5). Live from 5-6 will be the indie rock sounds from the Band Bogart, who will be playing @ P.J.s Lager House Friday. Also interviews with the one and only Stirling, we will talking about his upcoming birthday celebration Dec. 10th at the Tangent Gallery, and Eugene Strobe of Cosmic Light Shapes, discussing their new release "Nebula" and their release party Friday at the U.F.O.Factory.