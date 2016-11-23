11-29-16, 1-2 PM: "Foodies on the Fifth" Culinary Division Updates and Perfect Holiday Party Planning

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Wed, 11/23/2016 - 10:34pm

Tune in to Foodies on the Fifth next Tuesday, November 29 at 1pm when Lynn speaks with Chef Kris about the first year of the new four-year culinary degree program. You'll get updates on award-winning culinary classes and clubs. Learn how to prepare perfect holiday cocktail and dinner parties with food and beverage suggestions and the all-important portion control! So grab pen & paper and tune in Tuesday, November 29 at 1pm for Foodies on the Fifth, every fifth Tuesday right here on WHFR. Remember, if you miss the broadcast you can always catch the podcast at WHFR.FM, Tuesday Talk.