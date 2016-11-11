11-12-16, WHFR Benefit at New Place Lounge--ALLSTAR BLUES JAM!

Submitted by jkori on Fri, 11/11/2016 - 4:22pm

Please join WHFR for our Fall fundraiser, Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 PM to 1 AM, at the New Place Lounge, 22723 Michigan Ave., in west Dearborn. Performing, among many other great local artists: Howard Glazer and the Lazy Brothers, who will host this Jam. Only $5 her person donation at the door; 21 and over please. Food and beverages available, plus Door Prizes, and a 50-50 Drawing. Please come out, enjoy the music, and show support for our non-profit, commercial-free, independent radio station!