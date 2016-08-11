11-8-16, 1-2 PM: Tuesday Forum--"IMPACT!" with St. Christine Christian Services: Dedicated to Building Hope & Developing the Brightmoor Community

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Sun, 11/06/2016 - 11:00pm

Join Host Lynn as she welcomes Maureen Northrup to the November edition of IMPACT! You'll learn how St Christine's serves the neighborhood with bags of groceries, hot meals, bus tickets, rent, utilities, coffee, donuts and conversation--since 1954! Tune in next Tuesday, November 8, for some non-political good news! Remember, if you miss the broadcast, you can catch the podcast from this website, anytime after broadcast; click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--select date.