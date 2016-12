Submitted by jkori on Thu, 10/27/2016 - 2:51pm

For the last of our scheduled 30-minute interviews with local political candidates to be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, we will question Mary Anne Hering (Working Class Party) about her campaign for Michigan State Board of Education. This show will also be podcast--along with the others--from this website: click on Talk Shows--WHFR Journal--(select date).