10-25-16, 1-2 PM: TUESDAY FORUM--"IMPACT!"

Submitted by jkori on Tue, 10/25/2016 - 9:06am

Only two weeks to go before the Nov. 8 General Election, so it's time to get serious--and hear from local representatives of the League of Women Voters, the most active and knowledgable national non-profit concerned with voting and our democratic system. Host Betty Daniels will get the full story about the Dearborn-Dearborn Heights Chapter and their work to allow us to make good choices. NOTE: After broadcast, this show can be listened to any time as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).